Kazakhstan adds 794 daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 794 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest double-digit number of daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 97. Nur-Sultan city has reported the second highest double-digit n umber of daily coronavirus infections – 88. Pavlodar region and Almaty city follow each reporting 80 daily COVID-19 cases.

Kostanay region has reported 75 daily COVID-19 cases, Akmola region - 72, North Kazakhstan region - 67, Almaty region - 62, Atyrau region - 50, West Kazakhstan region - 38, Karaganda region - 30, Zhambyl region - 26, Aktobe region - 13, Mangistau region - 9, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions – 3 each, and Shymkent city – 1.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 141,578.