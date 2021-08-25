Kazakhstan adds 8,501 daily COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,501 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has logged the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 2,750. Nur-Sultan city and Zhambyl region are second and third with 826 and 780 daily recoveries, respectively.

772 more have defeated the virus in Shymkent city.

Aktobe region has reported 625 fresh daily recoveries, Kostanay region – 422, Mangistau region – 363, Almaty region – 337, Karaganda region 294, Pavlodar region – 269, Akmola region – 265, Kyzylorda region – 240, West Kazakhstan region – 151, Turkestan region – 149, Atyrau region – 137, and North Kazakhstan region – 121.

In total, 631,501 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.



