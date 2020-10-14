Kazakhstan adds 83 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 83 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 108,984, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions have registered the biggest number of new cases – 12 and 11, respectively.

7 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 10 – in Almaty city, 6 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Of 108,984, 104,346 patients have been discharged after recovering from the coronavirus infection. The novel coronavirus has claimed lives of 1,768 people in Kazakhstan.