EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:18, 17 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 94 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 94 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    151 people have recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia countrywide. Four people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 46,831 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,573 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 538 people across the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!