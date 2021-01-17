Kazakhstan adds 978 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 978 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections to 168,096, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest three-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar region as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty – 135, 128, and 115, respectively.

Almaty and Atyrau regions have almost crossed the mark of ‘100’, adding 92 and 91 fresh infections, accordingly.

79 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Akmola region, 72 – in Kostanay region, 57 – in Karaganda region, 54 – in North Kazakhstan region, 46 – in West Kazakhstan region, 30 – in East Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 16 – in Turkestan region, 13 – in Shymkent city, 7 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region.