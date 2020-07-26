Kazakhstan adds almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,494 cases of the coronavirus infection to the total caseload over the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 638 are symptom-free.

284 new COVID-19 cases (including 108 symptom-free) have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 173 (59) in Almaty city, 39 (12) in Shymkent city, 53 (25) in Akmola region, 12 (5) in Aktobe region, 59 (29) in Almaty region, 85 (64) in Atyrau region, 192 (88) in East Kazakhstan region, 53 (34) in Zhambyl region, 95 (56) in West Kazakhstan region, 121 (49) in Karaganda region, 59 (39) in Kostanay region, 24 (17) in Kyzylorda region, 71 (29) in Mangistau region, 73 (9) in Pavlodar region, 80 (11) in North Kazakhstan region, and 21 (4) in Turkestan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 81,720. Of these, 51,823 have already recovered. The novel virus has claimed lives of 585 people countrywide.