Kazakhstan adds almost 100 new COVID-19 cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 97 new cases of the coronavirus infection and 8 fresh cases of the COVID-like pneumonia on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

As of March 4, 1,735 Kazakhstanis are still treated for the coronavirus infection, including 121 COVID patients at infectious facilities and 1,614 patients at home care.

Of these, one COVID patient is in serious condition, four patients are in critical condition and one patient is on life support.