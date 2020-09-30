EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 30 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds almost 300 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 299 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia to the overall caseload, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    2 people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia and 96 have been released after treatment from the disease.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 32,799 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has killed 353 patients. Of 32,799, 27,169 have fully recovered.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!