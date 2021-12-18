Kazakhstan adds almost 500 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded a total of 494 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 93. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, with 88 new COVID-19 cases. North Kazakhstan region added 72 fresh daily infections.

63 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 59 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 29 – in Almaty city, 19 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Shymkent city, 8 – in Almaty region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 982,475.