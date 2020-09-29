EN
    08:11, 29 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds almost 60 new COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 58 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the overall caseload in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    East Kazakhstan region has again posted the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases.

    Nur-Sultan city has registered 6 new COVID-19 cases, Almaty city -5, Shymkent city -1 , Akmola region – 2, Almaty region – 2, Atyrau region – 1, West Kazakhstan region – 2, Karaganda region – 4, Kostanay region – 3, Pavlodar region – 6, and North Kazakhstan region – 5.

    In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 107,833 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic in the country. The novel coronavirus has killed 1,699 people countrywide.


