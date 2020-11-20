Kazakhstan adds almost 800 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 791 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 29 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread in the country.

The newly recorded COVID-19 cases pushed the total caseload to 123,888 nationwide.

East Kazakhstan region remains the area with the highest number of new daily infections at 242. Coming in second is Almaty city which has posted 91 new COVID-19 cases. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar region share the third place with 85 new COVID-19 cases each.

63 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kostanay region, 53 – in Nur-Sultan city, 48 – in Akmola region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Almaty region, 20 – in Karaganda region, 19 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Aktobe region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.