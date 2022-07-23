EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:08, 23 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds bronze to medal tally at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Yegor Sherer clinched bronze at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

    Sherer lifted Kazakhstan to bronze in the -81kg weight category.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Nadezhda Li had scooped silver in the -64kg weight class.



    Photo: instagram.com/wf_rk




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!