    09:17, 26 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds COVID-19 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 57 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    West Kazakhstan region have reported the biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 29.

    4 people bet the novel coronavirus in Akmola region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 1- in Kostanay region, and 7 – in Pavlodar region.

    In total, 105,675 Kazakhstanis have been released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries.


