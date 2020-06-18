Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 cases, the biggest number in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 335 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, demonstrating a 2.2% increase compared to Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new cases have been detected in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 59, Karaganda region has reported 37 new cases, Almaty city – 35 new cases, West Kazakhstan region – 29 new cases, Atyrau region – 21 new cases, East Kazakhstan region – 21 new cases, Turkestan region – 20 new cases, Shymkent city – 18 new cases, Akmola, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions – 15 new cases apiece, Pavlodar region – 13 new cases, Almaty region – 11 new cases, North Kazakhstan region – 9 new cases, Kyzylorda region – 8 new cases, Kostanay region – 6 new cases, and Mangistau region – 3 new cases.

With the new cases added, the overall caseload in Kazakhstan has totaled 15,877. 9,902 patients have been released from quarantine after recovering from the coronavirus infection. The novel virus has claimed 97 lives since the start of the pandemic in Kazakhstan.