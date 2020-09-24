Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 recoveries, total at 102,323

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan, 104 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

The recent COVID-19 recovered cases by city/region: 2 in Nur-Sultan city, 14 in Almaty city, 1 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 18 in East Kazakhstan region, 45 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 6 in Pavlodar region, and 11 in Turkestan region, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 102,323.