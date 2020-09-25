EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:41, 25 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 recoveries, total at 102,360

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 37 more have beaten COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 64 recent COVID-19 recoveries, 3 have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 17 - in Almaty city, 3 - in Aktobe region, 5 - in Atyrau region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 4 - in Pavlodar region, and 4 – Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 102,360.


