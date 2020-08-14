Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 recoveries, total at 78,633

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,877 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 113 in Nur-Sultan city, 641 in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 66 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 55 in Almaty region, 543 in Atyrau region, 68 in East Kazakhstan region, 8 in Zhambyl region, 12 in West Kazakhstan region, 16 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 252 in Kyzylorda region, 23 in Mangistau region, 21 – in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan region, and 13 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 78,633.