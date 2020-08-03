EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:27, 03 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 recoveries

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan, 672 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 recovered cases by city/region: 40 in Nur-Sultan city, 7 in Almaty city, 11 in Shymkent city, 53 in Akmola region, 17 in Aktobe region, 44 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan region, 18 in West Kazakhstan region, 40 in Karaganda region, 42 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 356 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Turkestan region, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 62,511.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!