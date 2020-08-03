Kazakhstan adds new COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan, 672 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recovered cases by city/region: 40 in Nur-Sultan city, 7 in Almaty city, 11 in Shymkent city, 53 in Akmola region, 17 in Aktobe region, 44 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan region, 18 in West Kazakhstan region, 40 in Karaganda region, 42 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 356 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Turkestan region, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 62,511.