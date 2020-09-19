EN
    10:15, 19 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds new daily recoveries from COVID-19, total at 101,822

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 212 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 3 in Nur-Sultan city, 22 in Almaty city, 29 in Shymkent city, 27 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 27 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region, 64 in West Kazakhstan region, 42 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, and 2 in Pavlodar region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 101,822.


