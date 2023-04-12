EN
    22:15, 12 April 2023

    Kazakhstan adds new flights to India

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s airline Fly Arystan is to operate direct regular flights en route Shymkent-Delhi-Shymkent starting from May 22, 2023, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The Fly Arystan air company is to run flights on Mondays and Thursdays en route Shymkent-Delhi-Shymkent on Airbus 320 aircraft starting from, May 22, 2023,» reads the statement of the Industry Ministry.

    The committee noted an increased number of flights between the countries will further promote trade and economic as well as tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries.


    Travel Tourism Kazakhstan and India
