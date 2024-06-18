Kazakhstan adds new professional holidays to calendar

New professional holidays have been introduced in Kazakhstan in line with the order of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan from June 11, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In order to provide additional time for employees to enjoy the holidays, three new holidays have been added to the spring period. These include Public Services Employees Day, which is celebrated on April 7, and Housing and Communal Services Workers, which is celebrated on April 16 as well as the Day of Metrology Workers, which is celebrated on May 20. Veterinary Technician Day, which is observed on July 10, coincides with the summer season.

The autumn period will afford the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan the opportunity to celebrate four holidays. These include the Day of the Hunting Industry Worker, celebrated on the first Saturday of the month, the Day of Higher Education Workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which falls on October 1, the Day of Standardization Workers, is celebrated on October 14, and the Day of anti-corruption bodies, which is observed on November 18.

Consequently, the number of professional holidays in Kazakhstan has been increased to 63.