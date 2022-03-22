EN
    11:15, 22 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds no daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added no cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the website Coronavirus2020.kz.

    14 people have defeated COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    Kazakhstan's COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands at 88,561. A total of 82,168 people have beaten the disease in the country. The death toll stands at 5,350.

    Notably, the country has logged 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 264 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



