    11:55, 04 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds one more region to its ‘red zones’ for coronavirus spread

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added West Kazakhstan region to its COVID-19 «red zones», Kazinform reports.

    According to the map of the COVID-19 spread, as of February 2, 2021 four regions of Kazakhstan, including Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan, are in the «red zone».

    Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions are put in the «yellow zone».

    Other regions are in the «green zone».


