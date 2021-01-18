Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, total at 169,099
The highest number of fresh daily infections has been recorded in Pavlodar region – 155. The second three-digit number has been detected in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, - 125.
Akmola region has registered 99 new COVID-19 cases, Almaty city has added 97 fresh cases and Almaty region has reported 94 fresh cases.
74 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 71 – in Atyrau region, 62 – in Karaganda region, 55 – in North Kazakhstan region, 47 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in East Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in Aktobe region, 19 – in Shymkent city, 17 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Kyzylorda region.
Kazakhstan has registered 169,099 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.