EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:43, 18 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, total at 169,099

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 25 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of fresh daily infections has been recorded in Pavlodar region – 155. The second three-digit number has been detected in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, - 125.

    Akmola region has registered 99 new COVID-19 cases, Almaty city has added 97 fresh cases and Almaty region has reported 94 fresh cases.

    74 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 71 – in Atyrau region, 62 – in Karaganda region, 55 – in North Kazakhstan region, 47 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in East Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in Aktobe region, 19 – in Shymkent city, 17 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Kyzylorda region.

    Kazakhstan has registered 169,099 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!