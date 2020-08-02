Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,014 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 61,839, including

29 in Nur-Sultan city,

78 in Almaty city,

9 in Shymkent city,

39 in Akmola region,

57 in Atyrau region,

117 in East Kazakhstan region,

1 in Zhambyl region,

40 in West Kazakhstan region,

46 in Karaganda region,

55 in Kostanay region,

38 in Kyzylorda region,

4 in Mangistau region,

501 in Pavlodar region,

In total, 61,839 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan.