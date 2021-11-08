Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded a total of 1,031 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 142. Ranked second is Pavlodar region with 139 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added 135 fresh daily infections.

Kostanay region and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged 119 and 115 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

111 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 89 – in Akmola region, 60 – in East Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Almaty region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Kyzylorda region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Shymkent city, 9 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 4 – in Turkestan region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 949,630.