Kazakhstan adds over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Of the 1,060 newly-registered cases, 513 are symptom-free.
Of the newly-infected cases, the biggest number – 210, including 93 asymptomatic cases – have been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
Almaty city has reported 180 new COVID-19 cases (107 symptom-free), Shymkent city – 19 (13), Akmola region - 38 (19), Aktobe region - 11 (1), Almaty region - 64 (35), Atyrau region – 46 (40), East Kazakhstan region – 97 (39), Zhambyl region - 40 (26), West Kazakhstan region - 53 (24), Karaganda - 87 (18), Kostanay region - 45 (18), Kyzylorda region – 14 (4), Mangistau region – 35 (32), Pavlodar region 42 (13), North Kazakhstan region – 49 (8), and Turkestan region – 30 (23).
The number of people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan has reached 68,871. No additional deaths have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 1,058.