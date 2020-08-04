Kazakhstan adds over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 1,158 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the total caseload. Of these, 555 are asymptomatic ones, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus 2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has registered the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases in the said period – 220, including 108 symptom-free.

178 (96 symptom-free) new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city, 31 (26) in Shymkent city, 56 (34) in Akmola region, 5(0) in Aktobe region, 52 (29) in Almaty region, 35 (22) in Atyrau region, 124 (46) in East Kazakhstan region, 47 (12) in Zhambyl region, 61 (34) in West Kazakhstan region, 90 (23) in Karaganda region, 57 (42) in Kostanay region, 42 (28) in Kyzylorda region, 25 (18) in Mangistau region, 67 (27) in Pavlodar region, 51 (4) in North Kazakhstan region, and 17 (6) in Turkestan region bringing the total number of case to 93,820 across the country.

Of 93,820, 62,511 patients have defeated the coronavirus infection. The novel virus has claimed lives of 1,058 people in Kazakhstan.