Kazakhstan adds over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases
North Kazakhstan region again reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 155. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 138 fresh daily infections. Almaty city has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 131.
Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda regions logged 127 and 119 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.
111 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 87 – in Akmola region, 83 – in East Kazakhstan region, 81 – in Almaty region, 35 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Shymkent city, 27 – in Turkestan region, 24 – in Atyrau region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Aktobe region, and 12 – in Mangistau region.
To date the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 952,886 since the start of the pandemic.