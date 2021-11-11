Kazakhstan adds over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 1,219 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan region again reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 155. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 138 fresh daily infections. Almaty city has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 131.

Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda regions logged 127 and 119 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

111 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 87 – in Akmola region, 83 – in East Kazakhstan region, 81 – in Almaty region, 35 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Shymkent city, 27 – in Turkestan region, 24 – in Atyrau region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Aktobe region, and 12 – in Mangistau region.

To date the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 952,886 since the start of the pandemic.