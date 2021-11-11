EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:45, 11 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 1,219 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    North Kazakhstan region again reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 155. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 138 fresh daily infections. Almaty city has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 131.

    Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda regions logged 127 and 119 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

    111 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 87 – in Akmola region, 83 – in East Kazakhstan region, 81 – in Almaty region, 35 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Shymkent city, 27 – in Turkestan region, 24 – in Atyrau region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Aktobe region, and 12 – in Mangistau region.

    To date the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 952,886 since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!