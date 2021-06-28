Kazakhstan adds over 1,600 new COVID cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,686 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 507 of 1,686 fresh infections in the past day. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 278 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 215.

103 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 101 - West Kazakhstan region,73 – in Atyrau region, 70 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Akmola region, 42 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Mangistau region, 38 – in Turkestan region, 36 – in Zhambyl region, 35 – in Aktobe region, 33 – in Almaty region, 33 – in Pavlodar region, 28 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 419,800 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.