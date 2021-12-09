Kazakhstan adds over 115 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 115 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

One people has died of and 207 have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 83,209. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 75,056 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,171.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 683 cases of and 1,044 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



