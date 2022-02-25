Kazakhstan adds over 180 critically ill COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,778 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 25 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 3,054 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 21,724 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients has reached 181, 89 are in extremely severe condition and 76 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan documented 523 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,301,253 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, 1,263,992 people recovered from the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.