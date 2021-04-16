Kazakhstan adds over 2,000 COVID-19 recoveries over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,177 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 914. Ranked second is Kostanay region with 214 daily COVID-19 recoveries. Nur-Sultan is third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 180.

Triple-digit numbers of daily recoveries have also been recorded in West Kazakhstan region – 155, Karaganda region – 146, and Aktobe region – 100.

Almaty and Amola regions have reported 86 and 74 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

57 more have beaten the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 54 in East Kazakhstan region, 46 in Zhambyl region, 42 in North Kazakhstan region, 41 in Shymkent city, 24 in Turkestan region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 16 in Atyrau region, and 11 in Mangistau region.

A total of 241,625 have so far made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in the country.