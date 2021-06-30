EN
    09:02, 30 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 695 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the highest number in the country – 678 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 302 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city is third with 253 fresh daily infections.

    126 new COVID-19 cases were detected in West Kazakhstan region, 103 – in Shymkent city, 56 – in Aktobe region, 89 – Atyrau region, 71 – in East Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Pavlodar region, 53 – in Almaty region, 50 – in Mangistau region, 48 – in Akmola region, 47 – in Kostanay region, 32 – in Turkestan region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 14 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 423,137 cases of the coronavirus infection.


