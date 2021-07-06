Kazakhstan adds over 2,600 new COVID cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,618 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 710 out of 2,618 fresh infections in the past day. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 490 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 277.

181 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 154 – in Atyrau region, 124 – in Akmola region, 105 – in Pavlodar region, 103 – in Shymkent city, 88 – in Almaty region, 83 – in Mangistau region, 60 – in Zhambyl region, 55 – in East Kazakhstan region, 54 – in Kostanay region, 42 – in Aktobe region, 30 – in Kyzylorda region, 32 – in Turkestan region and 30 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 439,580 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.