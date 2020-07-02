Kazakhstan adds over 360 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 360 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Kazakhstan has added 362 recoveries to the number of those who fully recovered from the novel virus, including 40 recoveries in Almaty city, 2 in Shymkent city, 15 in Almaty region, 18 in East Kazakhstan region, 22 in Atyrau region, 28 in Akmola region, 45 in Aktobe region, 18 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Mangistau region, 1 in Turkestan region, 37 in West Kazakhstan region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 60 in Karaganda region, and 61 in Kyzylorda region.

In total, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 14,777 across Kazakhstan. The number of the coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan has totaled 42,574 since the onset of the pandemic. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 188.