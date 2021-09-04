EN
    10:36, 04 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds over 4,800 new COVID cases in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 4,830 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city posted the highest number of fresh infections 1,267. Karaganda region has the second highest number of coronavirus cases – 556. Coming in third is Almaty region with 340 new COVID-19 cases.

    Aktobe region reported 324 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 308 fresh infections.

    263 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 241 – in Akmola region, 235 – in Mangistau region, 231 – in Kostanay region, 207 – in Shymkent city, 190 – in Atyrau region, 182 – in East Kazakhstan region, 145 – in Kyzylorda region, 110 – in Zhambyl region, 106 - West Kazakhstan region, 68 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 57 – in Turkestan region.

    In total, 808,431 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


