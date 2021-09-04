Kazakhstan adds over 4,800 new COVID cases in 24h
Almaty city posted the highest number of fresh infections 1,267. Karaganda region has the second highest number of coronavirus cases – 556. Coming in third is Almaty region with 340 new COVID-19 cases.
Aktobe region reported 324 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 308 fresh infections.
263 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 241 – in Akmola region, 235 – in Mangistau region, 231 – in Kostanay region, 207 – in Shymkent city, 190 – in Atyrau region, 182 – in East Kazakhstan region, 145 – in Kyzylorda region, 110 – in Zhambyl region, 106 - West Kazakhstan region, 68 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 57 – in Turkestan region.
In total, 808,431 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.