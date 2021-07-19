Kazakhstan adds over 5,300 new COVID cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 5,317 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 1,367 of 5,317 fresh infections in the past day. Ranked second is Almaty city with 798 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 689. Shymkent city has the fourth highest number of daily infections – 470.

293 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 204 - West Kazakhstan region, 203 – in Mangistau region, 178 – in Akmola region, 176 – in Turkestan region, 170 – in Pavlodar region, 159 – in Aktobe region, 127 – in Kyzylorda region, 126 – in Almaty region, 126 – in Kostanay region, 91 – in North Kazakhstan region, 87 – in East Kazakhstan region, and 53 – in Zhambyl region.

In total, 494,222 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.