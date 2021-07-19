EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:46, 19 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds over 5,300 new COVID cases in 24h

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 5,317 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 1,367 of 5,317 fresh infections in the past day. Ranked second is Almaty city with 798 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 689. Shymkent city has the fourth highest number of daily infections – 470.

    293 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 204 - West Kazakhstan region, 203 – in Mangistau region, 178 – in Akmola region, 176 – in Turkestan region, 170 – in Pavlodar region, 159 – in Aktobe region, 127 – in Kyzylorda region, 126 – in Almaty region, 126 – in Kostanay region, 91 – in North Kazakhstan region, 87 – in East Kazakhstan region, and 53 – in Zhambyl region.

    In total, 494,222 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!