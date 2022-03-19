EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:27, 19 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds over 50 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan has documented 51 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 7 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

    Almaty city reported the highest number of cases – 20. The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases was registered in North Kazakhstan region – 6. The Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan added the third highest number of 5 COVID-19 cases.

    4 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Karaganda region, 2 in Shymkent city, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Mangistau region, and 1 in Pavlodar region.

    The total caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 1,304,818 since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!