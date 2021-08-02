Kazakhstan adds over 7.5 thou daily cases of coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,573 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 1,540 and 1,489, respectively. Karaganda region has seen the third highest number of fresh daily infections – 901.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been posted in Shymkent city – 650, Atyrau region – 408, Almaty region – 313, Pavlodar region – 280, Akmola region – 268, Kostanay region – 256, Zhambyal region – 250, Aktobe region – 238, Mangistau region – 224, Kyzylorda region – 206, East Kazakhstan region – 193, North Kazakhstan region – 157, and Turkestan region – 115.

85 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in West Kazakhstan region.

In total, 587,952 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.