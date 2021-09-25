EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:37, 25 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds over 7,600 new COVID cases in 24h

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 7,671 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the highest number of fresh infections 1,503 and 1,452, respectively. Karaganda region has the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 1,058.

    Shymkent city reported 565 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, while Atyrau and Aktobe regions registered 416 and 393 cases of the coronavirus infection, accordingly.

    295 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 256 – in Akmola region, 244 – in Almaty region, 237 – in Kostanay region, 230 – in East Kazakhstan region, 214 – in Mangistau region, 205 – in Kyzylorda region, 190 – in Zhambyl region, 158 – in North Kazakhstan region, 144 – in Turkestan region, and 111 - West Kazakhstan region.

    In total, 641,885 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!