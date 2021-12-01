Kazakhstan adds over 700 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded a total of 751 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 97 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 128. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, with 125 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region added 89 fresh daily infections.

81 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 78 – in North Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Akmola region, 53 – in Almaty city, 39 – in East Kazakhstan region, 27 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Almaty region, 13 – in Shymkent city, 10 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Aktobe region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 972,292.