    08:37, 02 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds over 700 new COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 753 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, again reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 130. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 105 fresh daily infections. Pavlodar region has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 91.

    Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions logged 89 and 82 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

    63 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 60 – in Almaty city, 40 – in East Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Almaty region, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in Zhambyl region,7 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.

    To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 973,045 since the start of the pandemic.


