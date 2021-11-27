Kazakhstan adds over 900 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded a total of 905 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 131. Ranked second is Almaty city with 110 new COVID-19 cases. Kostanay region and Nur-Sultan city added 107 and 106 fresh daily infections, respectively. Karaganda region reported 101 new COVID-19 cases.

95 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 80 – in Akmola region, 57 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Almaty region, 18 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Shymkent city, 10 – in Aktobe region, 10 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Mangistau region, and 6 – in Turkestan region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 969,245.