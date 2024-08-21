Kazakhstan adds two new holidays to calendar

The Kazakh Government added two new holidays to the calendar, Kazinform News Agency reports.

February 2 marks the National Print Day, while the National Radio Workers’ Day is observed on October 1.

Professional holidays will give an impetus for the further development of the country’s mass media, the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry said in a statement.

The decree is brought into force on August 21, 2024.

As earlier reported, eight new holidays were included in the holiday list.

April 7 is the Day of Public Service Workers, and April 16 is the Day of Municipal Housing Economy’s Workers. May 20 marks the Metrology Workers' Day, while July 10 is the Veterinarians’ Day. Holidays in the autumn include the Hunting Reserves Workers’ Day which falls on the first Saturday of September, the Higher Education Workers’ Day on October 1, Standardization Workers’ Day on October 16 and Anticorruption Workers’ Day on November 18.