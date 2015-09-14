EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:31, 14 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adheres to maintaining ties with Tajikistan - Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan adheres to maintaining, but not breaking ties with Tajikistan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said following the talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe today.

    "Since the first days of our independence we have been conducting a unified mutual policy of trust and friendship. Tajikistan had tough times after gaining its independence and we have always been with the Tajik people," N.Nazarbayev said. Despite tight situation, Kazakhstan has provided all-round support to Tajikistan both in humanitarian and military-political sectors as well as at the international arena, the Head of State noted. "Hear, in Central Asia, we used to live together, our nations know each other. We have common culture. Kazakhstan adheres to maintaining but not breaking these ties," he added. As earlier reported, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived at Dushanbe with an official visit today.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!