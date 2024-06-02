Kazakhstan adopts comprehensive plan to combat gambling addiction

The Government of Kazakhstan has adopted the 2024-2026 Comprehensive Plan to Combat Illegal Gambling Business and Gambling Addiction. This is what Erlan Karin, State Counsellor of Kazakhstan, posted on his Telegram account, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"In his speech at the III session of the National Kurultay in Atyrau, the Head of State set a task to build a system of combating gambling addiction, to adopt a comprehensive plan and to accelerate the adoption of the corresponding law. The draft law has already been considered by the Majilis in the first reading. The measures stipulated in the Plan have been fully synchronized with the main provisions of the draft law.

The draft Comprehensive Plan has been widely discussed by experts and at the platform of the Youth Policy Council. The plan includes 4 blocks and 28 activities to be implemented by 15 central and 20 local authorities.

The main thing in the fight against gambling addiction is a consolidated, consistent and systemic work of governmental structures, non-governmental organizations and entire society," the publication reads.