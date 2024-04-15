Kazakhstan adopts law on domestic violence

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ensuring women’s rights and safety of children,” and “On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences on ensuring women’s rights and safety of children,” Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has already tasked to upgrade punishment for the violence against women and children in his addresses to the nation as of March 16, 2022 and September 1, 2023.

The amendments were widely discussed with the public. Representatives of the non-governmental organizations, National Kurultay, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family Policy and Ombudsman for Children’s Rights attended the sittings of the Parliament chambers.

As reported before, the main law provides for amending 15 legislative acts of Kazakhstan, including seven codes and eight laws. The related law amends the Code “On administrative offenses.”

The law imposes administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors and for forced alighting from the bus of persons under 16 and other amendments.

Following amendments are introduced to the law:

-prohibition on assignment of lighter punishment than provided for in the Special Part of the Code for a violence against minors;

-conciliation of the parties on crimes related to violence against minors is excluded, as well as in cases of criminal offenses being committed again a year after conciliation as per the articles 108-1 (willful infliction of bodily harm) and 109-1 (beatings);

- restriction of freedom is replaced with imprisonment for acts aimed at intentionally causing grievous harm to health, moderate harm to health;

- life imprisonment is imposed for murdering children (Article 99 of the Criminal Code), raping children (Article 120 of the Criminal Code) and for sexual violence against children (Article 121 of the Criminal Code) by means of excluding other alternative punishment measures stipulated in the Criminal Code;

- liability is introduced for sexual harassment of persons under 16 ;

- penalties are imposed for inciting or assisting suicide;

- criminal liability is imposed for intentional infliction of bodily harm and beatings;

- a new article is introduced setting special requirements for the behavior of a person who has committed a criminal offense, applied by the court (providing psychological assistance, prohibiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages, etc.)

