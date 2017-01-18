EN
    22:31, 18 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan advanced into Granatkin Memorial 2017 final

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time in history, the U19 team of Kazakhstan advanced into the Granatkin Memorial 2017 final after defeating Greece (2:1) in semifinal, Kazinform learnt from sports.kz.    

    Earlier, the Kazakh team ranked the 10th at the tournament. So, reaching the semifinal also became a historical event for the team.

     

    At the final stage, Kazakh footballers will meet the winner of the Russia-Saint-Petersburg match. 

