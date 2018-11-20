EN
    15:07, 20 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Afghanistan buy liquefied gas from Turkmenistan

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - Last week, 267 transactions were registered at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, the Exchange said in a statement.

    Businessmen from the UAE, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan purchased liquefied gas, and businessmen from Russia, the UAE, Hong Kong, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan purchased colorless sheet glass and cotton yarn, Trend.az reports.

    Total value of transactions exceeded $23.039 million.

    Companies and organizations of all forms of ownership, citizens of Turkmenistan and other countries can participate in exchange trades by acquiring a brokerage site or concluding a service contract with stock brokers.

    The main export items are petroleum products, cotton fiber, products of the domestic textile industry, chemical industry.

